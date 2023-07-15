 
menu menu menu

‘Fairyland’: Emilia Jones makes serious efforts to fit into leading role

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

‘Fairyland’: Emilia Jones makes serious efforts to fit into leading role
‘Fairyland’: Emilia Jones makes serious efforts to fit into leading role 

Emilia Jones put serious effort to fit into the role of the film Fairyland.

The actress always tries to give her best in performances as she previously spent nine months learning ASL to prepare for her performance in the critically acclaimed 2021 film CODA and now, she has taken a deep dive into 1980s dance culture to play her new role, in the film Fairyland.

The daughter of singer Aled Jones, 21, stars as the leading character, Alysia and admitted she watched 'hours and hours' of YouTube videos in order to throw some realistic retro shapes in the scene.

Talking to IndieWire Studio at Sundance Festival, she said: 'I did a lot of research. I had a scene in the nightclub dancing and Andrew [Durham] said to me, 'Don't do any modern dance.

'There's actually loads of videos on YouTube of real nightclubs in the '80s…so I just watched hours and hours and hours of that.'

She went on to say: 'And also Maggie [Whitaker], the costume designer, she was so amazing, and the minute I was kind of in costume, I felt like I was in a totally different era. She nailed it.'

The film, which is written and directed by Andrew Durham, is about a widowed gay man raising his daughter on his own in San Francisco, and is based on the 2013 memoir by Alysia Abbott.

Emilia plays adult Alysia and said that she is 'honoured' to have played a part in turning the 'beautiful' story into a movie.

More From Entertainment:

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick meets women behind Lagertha's look

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick meets women behind Lagertha's look
Emmy snub has no ‘impact’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s career at all video

Emmy snub has no ‘impact’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s career at all
Virgin River season 5 release date, casting, updates & more

Virgin River season 5 release date, casting, updates & more
Kourtney Kardashian gifts daughter with trip to Hawaii for birthday

Kourtney Kardashian gifts daughter with trip to Hawaii for birthday
Gigi Hadid debuts GIANT dragon tattoo in new photos

Gigi Hadid debuts GIANT dragon tattoo in new photos
Lizzo breaks her silence on Taylor Swift feud video

Lizzo breaks her silence on Taylor Swift feud
Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend shows anger over media for filming Kate Middleton, William's kids

Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend shows anger over media for filming Kate Middleton, William's kids
King Charles and Prince Harry share this ‘insane’ habit to this day video

King Charles and Prince Harry share this ‘insane’ habit to this day
Fans of K-pop group EXO call out stylists for disastrous outfits video

Fans of K-pop group EXO call out stylists for disastrous outfits
Emily Blunt addresses rumours of John Krasinski’s involvement in upcoming Oppenheimer video

Emily Blunt addresses rumours of John Krasinski’s involvement in upcoming Oppenheimer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’
Priscilla Presley super excited for Riley Keough’s directorial debut ‘War Pony’

Priscilla Presley super excited for Riley Keough’s directorial debut ‘War Pony’
Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public

Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public
Emily Blunt says she is NOT quitting Hollywood, just taking ‘some downtime’

Emily Blunt says she is NOT quitting Hollywood, just taking ‘some downtime’
Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi video

Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi
Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing

Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing
Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance

Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance
Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife

Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife