‘Fairyland’: Emilia Jones makes serious efforts to fit into leading role

Emilia Jones put serious effort to fit into the role of the film Fairyland.

The actress always tries to give her best in performances as she previously spent nine months learning ASL to prepare for her performance in the critically acclaimed 2021 film CODA and now, she has taken a deep dive into 1980s dance culture to play her new role, in the film Fairyland.

The daughter of singer Aled Jones, 21, stars as the leading character, Alysia and admitted she watched 'hours and hours' of YouTube videos in order to throw some realistic retro shapes in the scene.

Talking to IndieWire Studio at Sundance Festival, she said: 'I did a lot of research. I had a scene in the nightclub dancing and Andrew [Durham] said to me, 'Don't do any modern dance.

'There's actually loads of videos on YouTube of real nightclubs in the '80s…so I just watched hours and hours and hours of that.'

She went on to say: 'And also Maggie [Whitaker], the costume designer, she was so amazing, and the minute I was kind of in costume, I felt like I was in a totally different era. She nailed it.'

The film, which is written and directed by Andrew Durham, is about a widowed gay man raising his daughter on his own in San Francisco, and is based on the 2013 memoir by Alysia Abbott.

Emilia plays adult Alysia and said that she is 'honoured' to have played a part in turning the 'beautiful' story into a movie.