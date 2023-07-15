Prince Harry has taken a ‘very serious tumble’ down

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle will eventually find herself deleted of off every address book once the Netflix contract dries up.

It all began by referencing Kate Middleton and her popularity stats which currently sits around 35%, and at 1316th.

In response to this, Ms Elser claimed, “Harry and Meghan have not gotten similar significant or positive support from their serving up of revelations, which puts them in a really difficult position.”

She also went on to note, “Their professional fortunes in the last few weeks have taken a very serious tumble.”

“They parted ways with Spotify in what looked decidedly like a one-sided dumping, while there have been reports in the business press that Netflix will follow suit and permanently delete their numbers once their current contract is up.”

Before concluding she also slipped in a sly jibe and added, “Whatever happens next, short of the Sussexes’ winning the lottery or Prince Archie proving to be the next great FI driver who can command nine-figure pay cheques, they are going to need to be pulling in commercial deals for the rest of their lives.”