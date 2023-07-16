Kanye West's new album after 'Donda' on the cards?

Kanye West released no major album in almost three years

Kanye West is reportedly ready to rock the music industry with a new album.

The claim was made by Rooga recently in a podcast, but the Chicago rapper is tight-lipped about the details of the project.

Stopping by the No Jumper podcast, the 28-year-old revealed the plans of the rap star.

"He's working on an album," Rooga disclosed to host Adam22.

But the For Duck rapper was coy about the detail, and despite being bombed with follow-up questions, Rooga kept evading them and doubled down on his initial statement.

Ye's released his last album in August 2021, titled Donda, which featured Rooga on an OK, OK track.



In other news, West and Censori have been married for seven months.

Now, a Tiktoker came with a wild claim that she was pregnant with Ye's child.

And what is the Donda's hitmaker's previous wife Kim Kardashian's reaction to that?

"Pissed," the Tiktoker user described the alleged emotions of the mother-of-four on the news.