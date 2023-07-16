 
Hollyoaks' Jamie Lomas lost the main pillar of the house

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Jamie Lomas tragically lost the main pillar of the house as his father recently passed away.

He posted a photo of himself and his late father on Instagram along with the terrible news.

He was shown affectionately around his father in the picture.

The Hollyoaks star, 48, best known for playing Warren Fox on the Channel 4 show, wrote: 'My best mate. My hero. RIP DAD. A true legend. A sad day

Jamie shared the heartbreaking news that his father was battling prostate cancer back in 2020, as he took part in ITV's The Real Full Monty on Ice.

The sad news comes just days after the soap star announced his engagement to dentist girlfriend Jess Bell after two years together.

