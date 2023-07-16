 
Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan opens up about ‘terrifying possibilities’ of AI

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Christopher Nolan has recently opened up about “terrifying possibilities” of artificial intelligence after a special screening of Oppenheimer.

Speaking at the Meet the Press in New York via Variety, Nolan said, “The rise of companies in the last 15 years bandying words like algorithm — not knowing what they mean in any kind of meaningful, mathematical sense — these guys don’t know what an algorithm is.”

Nolan continued, “People in my business talking about it, they just don’t want to take responsibility for whatever that algorithm does.”

Nolan believed that if algorithm applied to AI that’s a “terrifying possibility”.

“Not least because, AI systems will go into defensive infrastructure ultimately. They’ll be in charge of nuclear weapons,” continued the director.

Nolan stated, “To say that that is a separate entity from the person wielding, programming, putting that AI to use, then we’re doomed.”

“It has to be about accountability. We have to hold people accountable for what they do with the tools that they have,” added the movie-maker.

Meanwhile, Nolan’s upcoming movie will showcase J. Robert Oppenheimer was tapped by U.S. military powers to develop the atomic bomb during World War II.

The movie, which is scheduled to release on July 21, include Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh.

