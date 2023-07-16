'Dune: Part Two' absent from San Diego Comic-Con due to SAG-AFTRA strike

SAG-AFTRA strike has disrupted San Diego Comic-Con's (SDCC) Dune: Part Two panel, disappointing fans who were eager to attend the event and hear from the film's director Denis Villeneuve and cast members including Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Legendary Entertainment, scheduled to showcase Dune: Part Two and their Monsterverse panels, had their plans canceled due to the strike.

The absence of Dune: Part Two at Comic-Con is a loss for both the publicity of the highly anticipated sequel and the devoted fandom surrounding the science fiction adventure.

Additionally, the strike affects the promotion of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which may result in a delayed release. Among other cast memebers, Florence Pugh, who joined the cast as Princess Irulan, is also unlikely to attend Comic-Con after supporting the strike by walking out of the Oppenheimer premiere in London.

Unfortunately, fans who were looking forward to seeing Chalamet and other cast members at SDCC will have to wait as the strike impacts their appearances.

