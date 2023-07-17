King Charles brother Prince Andrew faces new allegations

Prince Harry's uncle Prince Andrew asked his paedophile friend Jefferey Epstein to help secure $200 million in funding for an obscure oil company, according to a new report.

The Duke of York, 63, reportedly sought the assistance during a period when he was photographed with the financier in New York’s Central Park back in December 2010, according to The Mail on Sunday.



The disgraced royal, who's younger brother of King Charles III, insisted in his car crash interview with the BBC that he met with Epstein, who was jailed for child prostitution offences, only to terminate their friendship.

But court documents, seen by the outlet, reveal that Epstein passed on Queen Elizabeth's favourite son's request to his private banker, Jes Staley.

"On December 2, 2010, Jeffrey Epstein forwards an email to Staley from Prince Andrew with an inquiry the Prince received from Aria Petroleum looking for a $200m working capital line, according to the document.

It states: "Since the company is based in the US, Prince Andrew appeared to suggest Epstein connect them with a US bank."



Epstein, who was facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted, was found with a noose made out of a bedsheet and the authorities ruled the death a suicide.



Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father was dragged into the scandal when Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, alleged Andrew sexually abused her knowing she was underage and was trafficked to the UK by Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband Andrew has always vehemently denied the claims. The Duke later came to a multimillion-pound settlement with Guiffree in a civil lawsuit.

