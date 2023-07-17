 
Meghan Markle, Harry no longer 'power couple', only 'toxic': Expert

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been disruptive in their actions, says expert.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lost the title of 'power couple' after losing partnership with Spotify.

Speaking to the Daily Star, expert Schofield said: "I think Harry and Meghan’s time as a power couple has expired. I certainly agree that there was a time when they WERE a power couple… scooping up monstrous media deals with Spotify and Netflix."

The couple was then compared to "Wallis and Edward territory these days," with a less than flattering comparison made between the Sussex duo and Harry's great-great-uncle, the abdicating King Edward VIII.

Schofield continued: "They have been disruptive; their actions have hurt too many people, and they have damaged their credibility by creating a divide between the truth and 'their truth'.

"Audiences are forgiving over time, but the Sussex brand is currently considered quite toxic," she noted.

