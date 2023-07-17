 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s award nomination dubbed ‘biggest’ PR stunt

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries nomination for Hollywood Critics Association TV Award has been branded a ‘PR stunt’

The royal couple’s debut Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan has been nominated in the category for "Best Streaming Nonfiction Series."

The Hollywood Critics Award association made the announcement on its official Twitter handle, saying “The 2023 HCA TV Awards nominees for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series are: Harry & Meghan”

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told TalkTV, per Express Daily, "This to me is the biggest PR stunt from the HCA trying to legitimize themselves because what they want is for Harry and Meghan to show up.”

The royal expert further said, “It's not even televised, nobody knows that this thing exists.”

She went on to add, “I wouldn't be surprised if Harry and Meghan won this because it would give these people the most publicity they would ever have in their life if Harry and Meghan showed up and they actually might." 

