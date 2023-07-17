‘RHONY’ reboot premieres with new stars and familiar drama

'The Real House Wives of New York City' has a new cast but the drama remains typical

The Real Housewives of New York City returned with Season 14 on Sunday, featuring a new cast. Bravo took a bold step by replacing the previous stars. Whether this change will pay off in the long run remains to be seen.

However, in typical Real Housewives format, conflicts arose from petty misunderstandings and etiquette issues.

For instance, early on, Erin felt upset when Brynn and Sai left her planned dinner because they didn't like the restaurant she picked.

"The girls and I wanted to get together for dinner. It was a huge group. Nothing was available last minute, so I picked [somewhere],” Erin explained in a confessional.

"But Sai and Brynn ditched the group dinner, then they posted on Instagram that they were at Casa Cipriani. And it's hurtful. I think it's just a very obnoxious thing to do."

As for their part, Brynn and Sai did not think it a big deal and said that they didn’t know how to decline Erin’s dinner plans politely.

"I'm sorry that I kinda bailed on dinner. I didn't know how to say I wouldn't be caught dead at [that restaurant]. It's not 2005 and I'm not a D-list model," said Brynn, as Sai and Jessel also chimed in to throw shade at the eatery.

"Like, Olive Garden to me is chicer. The ones with the carpets? They have good breadsticks. The breadsticks, they slap! I'll go there.”

Despite the initial conflict, the episode ended on a positive note with the ladies laughing, but the season preview hinted at more conflicts. Catch The Real Housewives of New York City on Bravo every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.