Armando Iannucci takes on 'Dr. Strangelove' in stage adaptation

Armando Iannucci, the renowned creator of projects such as "The Thick of It" and "The Death of Stalin," and co-creator of Alan Partridge, is set to adapt Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove" for the theater.

Despite its original release in 1964, Iannucci believes the politically-charged comedy remains relevant today. In an interview with BBC News, he expressed the need to remind people of the absurdity behind the dangerous games played by superpowers. He stated, "As a story, weirdly it hasn't gone away. It seems the right time to remind people of the mad logic behind these dangerous games that superpowers play."

Initially hesitant about adaptations of Stanley Kubrick's work, Christiane Kubrick, his widow, made an exception for this project, recognizing the involvement of a fantastic team and the opportunity to introduce "Strangelove" to a new and younger audience. She believed Stanley would have approved as well.

Iannucci emphasized the play's relevance in today's world, particularly in the context of global issues like the war in Ukraine and climate change. The play aims to convey a sense of urgency, presenting the madness that awaits if action is not taken. He stated, "It feels like a very relevant reassertion of the message that, this is the madness staring at us if we don't do anything about it... But if you can leave the theatre with that message and a smile, then all the better."

Co-written and directed by Sean Foley, the stage adaptation of "Dr. Strangelove" retains its 1960s setting while incorporating present-day elements, as mentioned by Iannucci.