 
menu menu menu

'Love Island' alum Davide Sanclimenti puts chiseled abs on display in Rome getaway

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Love Island alum Davide Sanclimenti enjoys Rome getaway with mother after split with Ekin-Su
'Love Island' alum Davide Sanclimenti enjoys Rome getaway with mother after split with Ekin-Su

Davide Sanclimenti, the winner of Love Island 2022, displayed his chiseled abs while enjoying the sun in Rome, seemingly unconcerned about his recent breakup with co-star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Despite joking about returning to the UK with a sunburn, the 28-year-old reality TV heartthrob wasted no time in getting a tan in his hometown and shared pictures of his bare-chested physique with his 1.7 million Instagram followers.

Davide's recent trip to Italy included spending time with several people, including his beloved mother Nadia, and attending a Formula E racing driving contest.

The highly anticipated Hankook Rome E-Prix, which was described as one of the most thrilling races ever, took place two weeks before the final in London.

In a photo from the event, Davide can be seen posing in front of a flashy racing car, sporting an open-chested shirt that showcased his physique.

In addition to the thrilling activities, the Love Island heartthrob managed to take a moment to showcase his timeless good looks while relaxing shirtless on the beach.

Davide, who posted a picture of himself perched on a cliff, appearing ready to dive into the sea, appeared to be easing his heartache after his breakup.

Despite receiving approval from his delighted mother about his relationship with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who exclaimed that she could "tell she is sincere," the couple seemed to have called it quits just 11 months after their Love Island victory.

More From Entertainment:

'Simple Elegance and Power' of Meghan's white shirt to be celebrated

'Simple Elegance and Power' of Meghan's white shirt to be celebrated

Furious fans of K-pop group Red Velvet send protest trucks to agency

Furious fans of K-pop group Red Velvet send protest trucks to agency
Fans of K-pop group IVE call out agency for neglecting Wonyoung

Fans of K-pop group IVE call out agency for neglecting Wonyoung
Benedict Cumberbatch gets emotional as he is gifted link with grandfather

Benedict Cumberbatch gets emotional as he is gifted link with grandfather
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez heading towards divorce: report

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez heading towards divorce: report

Hugh Jackman continues his ‘favorite’ filming ‘tradition’ on ‘Deadpool 3’ set

Hugh Jackman continues his ‘favorite’ filming ‘tradition’ on ‘Deadpool 3’ set
‘Love Island’ fans are angry over no “solid couples” in final four

‘Love Island’ fans are angry over no “solid couples” in final four
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take family out for anniversary lunch

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take family out for anniversary lunch
Helen George spotted for first time since breaking up with partner

Helen George spotted for first time since breaking up with partner