'Love Island' alum Davide Sanclimenti puts chiseled abs on display in Rome getaway

'Love Island' alum Davide Sanclimenti enjoys Rome getaway with mother after split with Ekin-Su

Davide Sanclimenti, the winner of Love Island 2022, displayed his chiseled abs while enjoying the sun in Rome, seemingly unconcerned about his recent breakup with co-star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Despite joking about returning to the UK with a sunburn, the 28-year-old reality TV heartthrob wasted no time in getting a tan in his hometown and shared pictures of his bare-chested physique with his 1.7 million Instagram followers.

Davide's recent trip to Italy included spending time with several people, including his beloved mother Nadia, and attending a Formula E racing driving contest.

The highly anticipated Hankook Rome E-Prix, which was described as one of the most thrilling races ever, took place two weeks before the final in London.

In a photo from the event, Davide can be seen posing in front of a flashy racing car, sporting an open-chested shirt that showcased his physique.

In addition to the thrilling activities, the Love Island heartthrob managed to take a moment to showcase his timeless good looks while relaxing shirtless on the beach.

Davide, who posted a picture of himself perched on a cliff, appearing ready to dive into the sea, appeared to be easing his heartache after his breakup.

Despite receiving approval from his delighted mother about his relationship with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who exclaimed that she could "tell she is sincere," the couple seemed to have called it quits just 11 months after their Love Island victory.