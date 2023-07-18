Sofía Vergara split from Joe Manganiello after failing to conceive a baby with him

Sofia Vergara said to have parted ways from husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello, after failing to conceive a baby with him.

According to National Inquirer, the Modern Family star, 51, who is a mother to son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara with ex Joe Gonzalez, wanted more kids with Manganiello, 46.

However, due to their old age, the couple was unable to conceive, hence, it led to their divorce after seven-year-long marriage, the publication claimed.

"Sofía really wanted to share a child with Joe, but they both have come to the conclusion that they're too old," a source told the publication.

The insider also shared that Vergara and Manganiello opted out the option of using In vitro fertilization (IVF) because the actor had a terrible experience with it during her relationship with ex-fiancé Nick Loeb.

The Colombian and American actor and Loeb underwent IVF treatments back in 2013 and two of their embryos were frozen but it turned ugly after they broke up only a year later.

The issue was then taken to court by Loeb who wanted to keep the embryos, the jury sided with Vergara. Even though she won the fight, the insider said the whole process was quite traumatizing for her.

"The entire process took a lot out of Sofía," the insider said. "She didn't want Nick to raise children that were biologically half hers."

The former lovers shocked their fans as they revealed to Page Six that they have decided to part ways after almost nine years of togetherness.

In their joint statement, they said, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”