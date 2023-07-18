Robert Downey Jr on being slammed by Titanic star Kate Winslet: Here’s why

Robert Downey Jr has recently opened up on being “roasted” by Kate Winslet for having “worst British accent”.



During his appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the Iron Man star addressed his audition for The Holiday movie opposite Kate years ago.

“We both got called in just as seat fillers,” recalled the 58-year-old.

The Sherlock Holmes actor continued, “Director Nancy Meyers needed someone to read with the gals and we’re sitting there going, ‘It’s about to happen for us.’”

“And I was like, ‘I’ve got to have a better English accent than Jude Law at this point,’” stated the Due Date actor.

However, Robert disclosed what Kate said, “That is the worst British accent I’ve ever heard.”

The Dolittle star remembered, saying, “I’ll check out now, but I’m taking the gummy bears from the minibar.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Avengers star previously played many British roles over the years.

The actor essayed Sherlock Holmes in two big-budget movies and earned an Oscar nomination for portraying Charlie Chaplin.

Meanwhile, Robert will next be seen in upcoming movie, Oppenheimer, which is set to release in theatres on July 21.