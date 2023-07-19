 
'Barbie' sweeps theatres ahead premiere

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Barbie will premiere on 21 July
Barbie mania has swept across, leading many theatres houseful in advance bookings.

According to Axios, the pretty doll is selling hot, filling restaurants, bars, and cinemas as the premiere of the film inches close: July 21.

Called the hottest movie of the summer, Barbie is raking in an impressive amount of cash via strong sales across San Antonio theatres.

"The Barbie buzz is hot," Andrew Brooks, Santikos executive director of sales and marketing, told the publication.

"It cuts across all quadrants of moviegoers," he continued. "There hasn't been this mania since a really big 'Star Wars,' where people are wanting to dress up, they're wanting to be a part of it.

Greta Gerwig-helmed movie's marketing was structured into believing fans live in a Barbie world.

"Many people are agreeing that this will be the cultural event of the summer, if not the year," Lisa McKnight, Mattel's global head of Barbie and dolls portfolio, said.

"Barbie has never been more relevant," she added.

