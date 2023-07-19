Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal faces ‘tough’ time

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been trying to redeem themselves amid their crashing business deals, but they are yet to face another obstacle in their way.

After the many deal collapses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still have a continuing contract with Netflix which they signed in 2020, after exiting the Royal Family.

In order to prove themselves and reach the productivity mark with the streaming giant, they would be required to produce to fulfil their end of the bargain of the $100 million deal.

Sources have told The Daily Telegraph it was “tough” to continue their contract as the US Writer’s strike began in March. Currently, all writers and actors are on strike halting productions across Hollywood.

The strike which began by WAG in May after they failed to reach an agreement over their working conditions, fair payments and job security.

Then last week, SAG-AFTRA joined the strike to talk about the issues actors face with artificial intelligence, streaming revenue sharing, and basic increases in minimums to keep pace with inflation.

The Sussexes came out with their hit six-part docu-series, Harry & Meghan and three weeks later they released their second production, Live to Lead, which was about global leaders who have fought for social justice.

Now, they have for an upcoming documentary series in the works titled, Heart of Invictus.

While their third documentary is to be shot in South Africa, the Sussexes are also planning to delve in the rom-com genre with the streaming giant.