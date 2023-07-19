 
Barry Diller shocks Hollywood with his opinion on AI replacing actors

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Media mogul Barry Diller doesn't seem to consider AI a threat to actors and writers of Hollywood

Barry Diller on Sunday raised his concern over an “absolute collapse of an entire industry” if the strike by Hollywood writers and actors continues for long.

During an appearance on Face the Nation, the former CEO of Paramount Pictures and billionaire media mogul expressed his skepticism towards the perceived threat of artificial intelligence in the film industry. 

He stated that the concept is "overly hyped" and that AI will not replace human talent in the movie business.

Diller said that AI is “overhyped to death” and that “writers will get assisted, not replaced by it," while “most of these actual performing crafts, I don't think they are in danger of artificial intelligence.”

Meanwhile, during their five week negotiations with the union, The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers offered “a groundbreaking A.I. proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members,” but SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator Crabtree-Ireland was scornful about that.

He explained, “This ‘groundbreaking’ A.I. proposal that they gave us yesterday, they proposed that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get one day’s pay, and their companies should own that scan, their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity on any project they want, with no consent and no compensation."

"So if you think that’s a groundbreaking proposal, I suggest you think again,” he concluded.

