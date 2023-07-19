Gal Gadot goes makeup-free while enjoying family outing in London

Gal Gadot recently went makeup-free while relaxedly walking through London on Wednesday with her husband Jaron Varsano, and their three daughters.



She was seen wearing an oversized T-shirt and paired it with smart black trousers.

Her hair was tied back into a neat ponytail and coupled with her casual look with chunky trainers.

The mum-to-three had her youngest, Daniella, 13 months, in a pram while 11 years old Alma and five-year-old Maya walked beside her, reports Dailymail.

They were spotted having lunch with another couple at a C restaurant in Mayfair.

The 38-year-old actress is taking a break from acting and was spotted in the capital on Friday.

Gal Gadot's recent outing comes after David F. Sandberg, director of Fury of the Gods, refuted that her cameo was deep fake and revealed that her cameo as wonder woman was shot in England.

Taking to Twitter, the director said, "A certain cameo in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods had to be shot in England, but I couldn't go because of a visa issue, so I directed remotely."

He revealed that he directed the shot remotely because he faced visa issues.