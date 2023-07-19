 
Ice Spice reveals 'humble' Taylor Swift waited outside studio for her

In a recent interview on Wednesday, Ice Spice told Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 that Taylor Swift is “humble” and recalled the singer waiting for her outside the studio.

Recalling how the collab on Swift’s remix of Midnights track Karma came to be.

"I was home, and my manager called me and was like, 'Oh, Taylor wants you on a record.' And I'm like, 'Taylor?'" recalled Ice Spice, 23. "And he usually would just text me anything, right? So I'm like, 'OK.'"

The Munch (Feelin' U) rapper recalled: "We went to the studio, and she's so humble and so nice. I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio, and she outside waiting for me.”

“I'm like, 'Why is Taylor Swift outside?' Like, 'Taylor, what are you doing here?' So she's great. She's so funny."

Swift surprised her fans by bringing the rapper on stage for three consecutive nights during her Eras Tour stop at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, marking Ice Spice's biggest performances yet. This happened just hours after the remix was released on May 26.

"Can you believe that? I did a stadium show before an arena. That was nuts. I'm not going to lie," Ice Spice said in amazement.

As she recalled seeing “twinkiling lights” when she looked at the crowd, she went on to say that "the roar that you hear in a Taylor Swift show is unmatched — I don't think I've ever heard that."

