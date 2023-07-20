Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed by Joe Biden's staff: report

King Charles III' younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have tried a variety of methods to gain access to the US political figures, according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly requested a ride back to the US on Air Force One with Joe Biden after Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September but the US president's staff said no to the couple.



Meghan and Harry also invited Jill Biden to attend Harry's Invictus Games, but the First Lady's wish to be there was nixed when the UK officials allegedly suggested the move may not go down well with the royal family.

The outlet discovered from speaking to many current and former officials in the Biden administration and in the British government.



Meghan publicly advocated for paid family leave to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, and worked behind the scenes to connect with the Bidens, according to the outlet.



The couple's initiatives were considered their failed attempt to gain political influence in the US.

The request received an immediate no with Biden's staff recognising it was a bad idea. 'It would have strained relations with the palace and the new King,' a source told DailyMail.com



The couple, who had been critical of members of the royal family during their interview with Oprah Winfrey and in Prince Harry's memoir Spare, had tense relations with the firm when the Queen breathed her last.



In the lead-up to the memorial service, Harry and Meghan were disinvited from a pre-funeral reception at Buckingham Palace, where King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed foreign royals and world leaders, including Joe and Jill Biden.



The palace described the reception as 'for working members of the royal family.' Harry and Meghan were said to have been left 'baffled' by that decision.