Travis Barker has 'unique' name in head for his and Kourtney Kardashian's son

Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker has a unique name in his head already for their unborn baby boy.

In the latest episode of GOAT Talk video, Travis had a brainstorming session about multiple baby names with his daughter Alabama Barker, who he had with his former partner Shanna Moakler.

While discussing different baby names, the Blink-182 drummer revealed the name that has been going through his for some time. "I like Rocky thirteen", he said. "That's this name that's been going through my head lately."

His 17-year-old daughter laughed it off, as she thought it was a bad name. She continued, saying: "Even he knows it's bad."

However, Kourtney's husband does agree that the name he has been thinking about does not really suit to everyone's taste. But he told the reason behind the idea of naming his child 'Rocky Thirteen', reports E!

Travis, 47, said: "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

Alabama, 17, confirmed from her dad if he is sure to name his son 'Rocky Thirteen.' "You sure you're going to name your kid Rocky Thirteen," she asked.

Her dad responded by just saying: "Possibly."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together, The duo ties the knot in 2022.