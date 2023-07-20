Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' film set to make audiences 'laugh, think, and cry'

In her latest venture Barbie, renowned director, writer, and actor Greta Gerwig wanted to create a film that leaves audiences both contemplative and emotional.

Teaming up with her partner, Noah Baumbach, Gerwig embarked on the challenging task of crafting the script for Barbie without initially planning to direct the movie herself. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film is anticipated to be one of this summer's cinematic hits.

During a conversation with Reuters, Gerwig expressed her desire to surprise viewers with the depth of her adaptation. She intended for Barbie to be more than just a comedic experience but also to provoke profound thoughts and heartfelt emotions.

Reflecting on Barbie as a 'cultural icon and totem' that has endured since its creation in 1959, Gerwig found fascination in the human tendency to both create and criticize the doll.

For Gerwig, the film served as a platform to delve into Barbie's history and the implications associated with the iconic figure. Embracing the challenges that arose during the filmmaking process, she remained determined to confront all aspects of Barbie's past, even when others had doubts.

"It’s a spicy margarita," Gerwig says. "There’s like a lot packed into it. I’m so glad you woke up thinking thoughts you didn’t know you’d have. I always wanted it to surprise people. I wanted it to make people laugh, but then I also wanted it to kind of almost in that unexpectedly make people think and cry."

Gerwig felt a responsibility to address the issues head-on rather than create a mere commercial for the doll.

Barbie is set to be an ambitious exploration of the cultural impact of the beloved doll, and Greta Gerwig's passion for the project ensures that it will not only entertain but also leave viewers reflecting on their own connections with objects and the profound influence they can have in our lives. The film is set to hit theaters this Friday.