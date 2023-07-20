Lucifer star Tom Ellis's former wife, Tamzin Outhwaite, lashes out at him in now-deleted tweet

Lucifer star Tom Ellis's former wife, Tamzin Outhwaite, lashes out at him in a now-deleted tweet

Lucifer star Tom Ellis's former wife, Tamzin Outhwaite, lashed out at him in a now-deleted tweet. Tamzin expressed her outrage about still hearing the claims of her ex-husband cheating on her even after a decade of ending their marriage.

The couple married in 2006 and welcomed two daughters, Florence and Marnie. The couple split in 2013 after the Lucifer star Tom Ellis admitted to having an affair with fellow Australian actress Emilie De Ravin while working together on the US TV show Once Upon a Time in 2013.

The former EastEnders stars expressed fury on Twitter about "uncovering more infidelities and lies that Ellis committed."

She wrote, "Ten years since the father of my kids walked out on us for the final time. I still meet new people on jobs who reveal more infidelities and lies that he committed."

According to Mirror, Tamzin revealed that she is content with her life and that her heart and soul are at peace.

The actress added, "I could not be happier right now."

Her friends and fans immediately came to her support in the comments section. Denis Van Outen wrote "Love you."

She later unexpectedly deleted the tweet and apologised for triggering her follower's heartache.

Tamzin's apology tweet

She apologised and said, "Thank you for your messages re my now-deleted tweet." She said she was marking the 10th anniversary of ending her marriage with pride, a feeling of triumph and genuine gratitude.

Tamzin has found love again with director Tom Child who she hails as the best step-dad to her kids.