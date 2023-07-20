Johnny Depp unveils new self-portrait titled 'Five' at Castle Fine Art

Johnny Depp, who previously made 3.6 million dollars by releasing his debut art collection titled Friends & Heroes in 2022, has again revealed new artwork.



Depp unveiled his artwork on Thursday, a self-portrait debuted by Castle Fine Art. The portrait is titled 'Five' and is up for sale for 13 days only.

Depp explained his portrait in a video interview, and he said that the artwork was inspired by Depp's photograph taken by photographer Jean-Baptiste Mondino at a Christian Dior Perfumes photoshoot in 2015.

The portrait is painted like his debut artwork, the "Friends and Hereos" art series.

Depp explained, "This self-portrait — it was created at a time that was … let'slet's say a bit dark, a bit confusing. I looked at it, and I don'tdon't know why; I thought it needed something else. It needed further … information."

He revealed that he painted the portrait in Ralph Steadman'sSteadman's studio around 2021, reports People magazine.

The Captain Jacksparrow actor continued, "The number ''five'' is written because I was entering the fifth year of madness."

It was reported earlier that Depp immersed himself in artwork as a means of creative healing in 2021 and returned to the project in 2023 before publicly sharing it.

Depp confessed that doing a self-portrait is uncomfortable, adding that everything one does is a self-portrait in one way or another.

Johnny Depp has pledged to donate some of the money from the sale of artwork will be donated to a non-profit organization Mental Health America.