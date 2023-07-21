Greta Gerwig admits being 'scared' of 'Narnia' job

Netflix has roped in Greta Gerwig to direct new 'Narnia' films

The Chronicles of Narnia will return to the big screen, and Greta Gerwig is terrified of the prospect of directing it.

Talking to the Total Film podcast, the Barbie filmmaker said, "I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it, but I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start."

She continued, "I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And it's exciting."

On helming the 007 franchise, the writer responded, "Oh my God. We're going to just stick with some lions and some dolls for the moment," adding, "You never know. I really like [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli, so."

Netflix has acquired the rights to C.S. Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia fantasy novels. The streamer initially announced two new movies in 2018.