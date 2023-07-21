Kanye West ‘jealous’ of ex Kim Kardashian’s rumoured romance with Tom Brady

Kanye West is reportedly “jealous” of alleged romance between his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady.

Even though multiple news outlets have debunked rumours of their relationship while confirming that the reality TV star and former football quarterback are just "friends."

However, the Praise God hitmaker does not even like the news reports about them with an insider telling Entertainment Tonight that he feels “jealous.”

"There isn’t anything romantic going on between them," the insider said of Kardashian and Brady. "Both of their priorities are their families. Kim has just been having fun and enjoying her summer."

But West, who now goes by Ye "has been jealous over the reports about Kim and Tom,” the insider revealed.

Reports about The Kardashains star and the NFL player started making headlines after the Skims founder finalized her divorce from West in November 2022.

Kardashian and Brady fueled romance rumours after they were spotted attending Michael Rubin's annual white party in the Hamptons.

Some reports claimed that the two danced together and even flirted with each other all night long, but Rubin dismissed all rumours of their alleged relationship.

"Honestly, they're just friends," Rubin said in a statement "It's just the crazy rumors that get out there."

"Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn't go out that much. It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much,” he added.

"So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors," Rubin continued. "We always want to laugh about it."