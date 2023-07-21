Vivica A. Fox clarifies ‘no beef’ between her and Jada Pinkett Smith

Vivica A. Fox has recently revealed there’s no “beef” between her and Smith family.



Speaking on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Vivica addressed her relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith after she criticised Will and Chris Rock Oscar’s infamous slap-gate incident last year.

While questioning about “bad blood” between her and Smiths, the Two Can Play That Game star confessed, “Can I say there’s no beef?”

Vivica spoke up about her initial reaction to the incident last year, saying, “I just said, due to the situation that happened, just take accountability, so that everyone can then move forward.”

“I love Jada. I love Will. I love their whole family. I don’t have beef with them,” added the Independence Day star.

Meanwhile, Vivica also expressed her disappointment over Jada’s response during a guest appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

“I just wish that we could have had a little bit more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part, especially since Will was defending her honour,” explained the 58-year-old.

Vivica added, “This night was a night of African American and diversity for brown and Black people that now will forever be scarred.”

Back in 2022 interview, Vivica said at the time that Will “deserved a second chance” and she would be there to “support” him.