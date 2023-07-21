 
menu menu menu

Vivica A. Fox clarifies ‘no beef’ between her and Jada Pinkett Smith

By
Web Desk

|July 21, 2023

Vivica A. Fox clarifies ‘no beef’ between her and Jada Pinkett Smith
Vivica A. Fox clarifies ‘no beef’ between her and Jada Pinkett Smith

Vivica A. Fox has recently revealed there’s no “beef” between her and Smith family.

Speaking on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Vivica addressed her relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith after she criticised Will and Chris Rock Oscar’s infamous slap-gate incident last year.

While questioning about “bad blood” between her and Smiths, the Two Can Play That Game star confessed, “Can I say there’s no beef?”

Vivica spoke up about her initial reaction to the incident last year, saying, “I just said, due to the situation that happened, just take accountability, so that everyone can then move forward.”

“I love Jada. I love Will. I love their whole family. I don’t have beef with them,” added the Independence Day star.

Meanwhile, Vivica also expressed her disappointment over Jada’s response during a guest appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

“I just wish that we could have had a little bit more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part, especially since Will was defending her honour,” explained the 58-year-old.

Vivica added, “This night was a night of African American and diversity for brown and Black people that now will forever be scarred.”

Back in 2022 interview, Vivica said at the time that Will “deserved a second chance” and she would be there to “support” him.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian holds onto memories and Kanye's items after divorce

Kim Kardashian holds onto memories and Kanye's items after divorce
Prince William, King Charles ‘cannot afford’ another ‘familial fracture’

Prince William, King Charles ‘cannot afford’ another ‘familial fracture’
Brian Cox joins Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton in supporting SAG-AFTRA strike in London

Brian Cox joins Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton in supporting SAG-AFTRA strike in London
Prince William is growing ‘impatient’ for King Charles’ crown

Prince William is growing ‘impatient’ for King Charles’ crown
Lana Del Rey leaves fans baffled as she is spotted working at Waffle House

Lana Del Rey leaves fans baffled as she is spotted working at Waffle House

Zayn Malik can’t keep his hands off Grace Dumdaw in ‘Love Like This’ video video

Zayn Malik can’t keep his hands off Grace Dumdaw in ‘Love Like This’ video
King Charles compared to ‘marvellous, sparkly’ Prince George

King Charles compared to ‘marvellous, sparkly’ Prince George
Margot Robbie's hilarious attempt to fine non-pink wearers for charity

Margot Robbie's hilarious attempt to fine non-pink wearers for charity
Music legend Tony Bennett dies at age of 96

Music legend Tony Bennett dies at age of 96