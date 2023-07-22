 
Shakira focuses on 'fast-tracking' her romance with Lewis Hamilton: 'They're inseparable'

By
Web Desk

July 22, 2023

File Footage 

Shakira has finally moved on from her relationship with Gerard Pique a year after their separation as insider shared she is focusing on “fast-tracking her romance” with Lewis Hamilton.

The Waka Waka hitmaker is looking forward to see where her relationship with the Formula One driver will take her after her 12-year romance with the former Barcelona star ended “painfully.”

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, an insider said that the Columbian singer and the seven-time world championship-winning have become “inseparable.”

"She’s over Gerard and fast-tracking her romance with Lewis,” the source said. "They’re inseparable. It’s definitely a hot summer romance.”

"She believes in love and is very open to see what the future might hold for them,” the source added.

This comes after paparazzo Jordi Martin Offered an insight into the singer’s life since she is dating the Hamilton, telling Marca Magazine she is "happy and excited."

However, he shared a shocking detail about Hamilton, claiming that the Shakira’s entourage has shared with him that Hamilton is a “womanizer.”

Citing El Confidencial, the publication claimed that people close to Shakira say that Hamilton "is a very similar profile to Gerard Pique.”

Meanwhile, Shakira was also linked with Jimmy Butler after they were spotted having dinner in London last week. 

