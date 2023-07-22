Zendaya's film 'Challengers' faces delay in release amid Hollywood strikes

Amid a prolonged writer's strike in Hollywood, the highly anticipated film "Challengers," starring Zendaya, has been delayed.

The film will now be released in2024. Initially slated to make its debut at the prestigious Venice Film Festival this year, the movie's world premiere has been canceled due to the ongoing labor dispute. Consequently, the global release date has been rescheduled from September 15th, 2023, to April 26th, 2024.

The writer's strike, which has persisted for several months, centers around issues of fair compensation and wages for the creative minds behind screenplays.

Both the Writers Guild of America and SAG-Aftra have been steadfast in their support for the writers, advocating for just remuneration and equitable treatment.

Numerous other films have also been impacted by the ongoing strike, leading to delays or indefinite suspensions. Projects such as "Deadpool 3," Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice" sequel, and the film adaptation of the popular Broadway show "Wicked" are among those affected.



In "Challengers," Zendaya portrays Tashi Duncan, the wife of a tennis player played by Mike Faist of "West Side Story" fame. The film's intriguing plot unfolds when a former tennis player from their past, portrayed by Josh O'Connor, reenters their lives.