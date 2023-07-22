Hindu community bashes ‘Oppenheimer’ for explicit scenes involving Bhagavad Gita

As Christopher Nolan’s much-talked-about film Oppenheimer released on Friday, the sentiments of the Hindu community were hurt as it featured a s*x scene between Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy that involves the Bhagavad Gita.

The Hindu community had previously been celebrating the involvement of the sacred text in the highly-anticipated film about the father of the atomic bomb, but the explicit scene has turned the minds of the community around.

Netizens flocked to social media to criticize the “disrespectful” scene. One user wrote, “Hindus have been celebrating the mention of the Bhagavad Gita in the Oppenheimer movie, but they are left angry and perplexed at the blatant disrespect of the Gita by Hollywood. Mentioning holy verses while having sex is considered disrespectful and racist.”

Another wrote, “There was a scene in Oppenheimer where a naked girl brings the Bhagvat Gita to Oppenheimer and he reads from it while they're having sex. Very disrespectful scene in my opinion (sic).”

Robert Oppenheimer was known to admire the Hindu sacred texts, which lead to him reflecting on a quote from Gita that read, “Now I am become Death, destroyer of worlds” when he witnessed the destruction brought on by the atomic bomb.

Talking about the meaningful text, lead actor Murphy revealed that he had read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation for the movie. “I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text, very inspiring,” he said of the scripture.