 
menu menu menu

Hindu community bashes ‘Oppenheimer’ for explicit scenes involving Bhagavad Gita

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

As Christopher Nolan’s much-talked-about film Oppenheimer released on Friday, the sentiments of the Hindu community were hurt as it featured a s*x scene between Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy that involves the Bhagavad Gita.

The Hindu community had previously been celebrating the involvement of the sacred text in the highly-anticipated film about the father of the atomic bomb, but the explicit scene has turned the minds of the community around.

Netizens flocked to social media to criticize the “disrespectful” scene. One user wrote, “Hindus have been celebrating the mention of the Bhagavad Gita in the Oppenheimer movie, but they are left angry and perplexed at the blatant disrespect of the Gita by Hollywood. Mentioning holy verses while having sex is considered disrespectful and racist.”

Another wrote, “There was a scene in Oppenheimer where a naked girl brings the Bhagvat Gita to Oppenheimer and he reads from it while they're having sex. Very disrespectful scene in my opinion (sic).”

Robert Oppenheimer was known to admire the Hindu sacred texts, which lead to him reflecting on a quote from Gita that read, “Now I am become Death, destroyer of worlds” when he witnessed the destruction brought on by the atomic bomb.

Talking about the meaningful text, lead actor Murphy revealed that he had read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation for the movie. “I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text, very inspiring,” he said of the scripture. 

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya's film 'Challengers' faces delay in release amid Hollywood strikes

Zendaya's film 'Challengers' faces delay in release amid Hollywood strikes
David Guetta opines 'you cannot fight with' AI

David Guetta opines 'you cannot fight with' AI
‘The View’ producer Bill Geddie passes away at 68

‘The View’ producer Bill Geddie passes away at 68
Hollywood Vampires' Budapest show postponed as Johnny Depp passes out

Hollywood Vampires' Budapest show postponed as Johnny Depp passes out
Tony Bennett shared his views on US Army during WWII in his biography

Tony Bennett shared his views on US Army during WWII in his biography
You star Penn Badgley’ honest confession about ‘meaningful’ projects

You star Penn Badgley’ honest confession about ‘meaningful’ projects
'Yellowjackets' season 2 soundtrack brings back 90s hits

'Yellowjackets' season 2 soundtrack brings back 90s hits
John Stamos explains how he ended up loving the show, Full House

John Stamos explains how he ended up loving the show, Full House
Prince Harry has ‘withdrawn’ into a shell: ‘Facing a big crisis’

Prince Harry has ‘withdrawn’ into a shell: ‘Facing a big crisis’