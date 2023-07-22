 
Jennifer Garner over the moon for her happily ever after with John Miller?

By
|July 22, 2023

Jennifer Garner is over the moon after she started dating John Miller since 2018 following her split from Ben Affleck.

Speaking to OK! magazine, a source close to Garner revealed, “Jen truly never imagined that this day would come again. She says life is full of blessings and surprises.”

The couple had been quietly dating for months before they became public in October 2018.

“She’s happier than she’s been in a very long time,” said the source.

The insider shared, “John loves Jen and her kids and thinks she’s gorgeous.”

“He’s always complimenting her and he respects and appreciates her for the caring and amazing woman that she is,” mentioned the source.

The 13 Going on 30 actress is now in comfortable state after her messy divorce from Ben due to alcoholism.

“Jen says she finally trusts someone with her heart,” continued the insider.

The source added, “John brings out the best in Jen.”

Meanwhile, the insider shared that the couple have “no plans as of now”.

“Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now,” concluded the source.

