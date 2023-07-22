 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry Brit pals, nanny 'not there anymore, it's all Meghan'

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Prince Harry Brit pals, nanny not there anymore, its all Meghan

Prince Harry has lost all of his former friends after Megxit, note experts.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down as a senior royal in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle, has left behind genuine Brit pals and nanny Tiggy.

Speaking on Palace Confidential columnist Sarah Vine said: "I hear he doesn't talk to any of his old friends, he doesn't listen to any of his old advisers, people like Tiggy [Legge-Bourke], who used to be quite key in helping him, they're just not there anymore."

Meanwhile, Rebecca English noted how Harry's decision has him at loss.

"They're people who have Harry's best interest genuinely at heart," she noted.

Ms English added: "There was a time he would listen to them, and you lose those friends at your peril.

"Your best friends are the ones who genuinely tell you the truth if you've made the wrong decision."

Ms Vine then said: "After you get married, when things get tough, it's good to have people that outdated your marriage."

The expert also noted that Harry "doesn't have any friends of his own" and that it is "all American, and all Meghan".

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya's film 'Challengers' faces delay in release amid Hollywood strikes

Zendaya's film 'Challengers' faces delay in release amid Hollywood strikes
David Guetta opines 'you cannot fight with' AI

David Guetta opines 'you cannot fight with' AI
‘The View’ producer Bill Geddie passes away at 68

‘The View’ producer Bill Geddie passes away at 68
Hollywood Vampires' Budapest show postponed as Johnny Depp passes out

Hollywood Vampires' Budapest show postponed as Johnny Depp passes out
Tony Bennett shared his views on US Army during WWII in his biography

Tony Bennett shared his views on US Army during WWII in his biography
You star Penn Badgley’ honest confession about ‘meaningful’ projects

You star Penn Badgley’ honest confession about ‘meaningful’ projects
'Yellowjackets' season 2 soundtrack brings back 90s hits

'Yellowjackets' season 2 soundtrack brings back 90s hits
John Stamos explains how he ended up loving the show, Full House

John Stamos explains how he ended up loving the show, Full House
Prince Harry has ‘withdrawn’ into a shell: ‘Facing a big crisis’

Prince Harry has ‘withdrawn’ into a shell: ‘Facing a big crisis’