'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy makes spooky entrance in 'Haunted Mansion' trailer

The upcoming release of Disney's "The Haunted Mansion" remake has been generating buzz, especially with the recent unveiling of a new trailer that offers a glimpse into the film's intriguing plot and star-studded cast. Among the talented actors featured in the movie is Dan Levy, the renowned star and creator of the hit TV show "Schitt's Creek."



In the trailer, viewers catch a brief but captivating look at Levy's character, who remains shrouded in mystery. Sporting an eye-catching appearance with blonde locks, a distinctive moustache and goatee combination, specs, a tilted hat, and a striking necklace, Levy's role promises to be a noteworthy addition to the story.

The film follows Rosario Dawson's character, a single mother who, along with her son, moves into the eerie mansion, only to discover it's haunted by a variety of spirits, ranging from silly to terrifying. In a bid to confront the paranormal activity, they enlist the help of an eclectic group of experts, including a priest played by Owen Wilson, a psychic portrayed by Tiffany Haddish, and a historian brought to life by Danny DeVito.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release, director Justin Simien, a devoted admirer of the popular Disney attraction, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, promising an otherworldly adventure that blends scares with humor for both new and longtime fans to enjoy.

Critics who have already had the opportunity to view the film have responded with positive early reactions.

Anticipation for the summer launch of "The Haunted Mansion" remains high, especially with the captivating appearance of Dan Levy, whose undisclosed role as Vic, adds an intriguing layer to the film.