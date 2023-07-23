Queen's Brian May reveals regret over not collaborating with John Lennon

Queen's legendary guitarist Brian May has recently revealed his regrets about missing the opportunity to collaborate with the iconic John Lennon of The Beatles.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, May engaged with his fans' questions and opened up about the musicians he wished he could have worked with during his illustrious career.

May, known for his collaborations with esteemed artists such as Black Sabbath, David Bowie, and Status Quo, expressed his admiration for Lennon and the desire to have had a chance to create music together.

He mentioned that he rarely turns down collaboration offers, but not having the chance to work with Lennon remains a regret. The Beatles were known for their creative differences, constantly pushing and pulling in various directions, much like Queen. May believed that Lennon's strong personality would have made for an exciting and dynamic collaboration, with both artists sparking off each other's instincts.

Reflecting on the artists he did have the privilege to work with, May spoke highly of the late Eddie Van Halen.

The Queen guitarist praised Van Halen for his incredible talent and likened him to Jimi Hendrix, as both musicians elevated the guitar to new heights and influenced millions of aspiring players. May also recalled Van Halen's wonderful personality, describing him as innocent, fun, and full of light. Their collaboration in Star Fleet was a memorable experience for May, as he cherished the moments spent with the guitar virtuoso.

While May's collaboration with John Lennon never came to fruition, his career has been marked by influential partnerships with some of the music industry's biggest names.