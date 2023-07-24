 
Kate Middleton not expected to meet Lilibet, Archie in US

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is not expected to meet Lilibet and Archie in September as Prince William has announced US trip.

The future king will attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City on 19th September, Kensington Palace revealed last week.

According to a report by Hello, Kate Middleton is not expected to join Prince William during his two-day trip to US, and therefore, won't see Lilibet and Archie.

Prince William will be attending additional engagements and meetings, the details of which will be released closer to the time.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Prince William is expected to snub seeing Prince Harry during his upcoming trip to the US.

The GB News reported the feuding brothers are not currently on speaking terms and a reunion in US is unlikely.

