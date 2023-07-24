Harry Styles superfan's unforgettable concert binge before deafness

A devoted Harry Styles fan from Canada, Nicole Meyers, is determined to cherish as much of the British pop star's music as she can before a medical condition takes away her hearing.

In an interview with CBC News' The National, Meyers expressed her love for Harry Styles and her efforts to create lasting music memories.

"He's just brought so much fun into my life, and I love his music," Meyers said, referring to the 29-year-old One Direction alum, before revealing her health situation. She shared, "So I have two brain tumors, one on each cochlear nerve. It means that I will eventually lose my hearing."

For someone who is deeply passionate about music, the prognosis is particularly challenging. "I love listening to music, obviously. I love Harry Styles," Meyers said. "Music's a big part of my life, so it scares me. I don't want to be deaf, I don't want to lose my hearing."

Despite the difficulty in obtaining tickets for Harry Styles' Love on Tour shows, Meyers has been fortunate enough to attend four concerts. She reminisced, "I went to one in Toronto, I went to one in California, and I just recently went to London and saw him at Wembley [Stadium] twice."

Seeing Styles perform live has been a transformative experience for her. "It just gets better, each time," Meyers expressed. "And my closest friends, I've met because of being a Harry fan. It's just brought so many important things into my life and memories I'll remember forever."

Harry Styles recently concluded his sold-out tour that took him across the U.S., South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.