Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI, disappointed with Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" movie

Oppenheimer, the biopic recounting the life of Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant mind behind the creation of the world's first atomic bomb, hit the screens on Friday.



The movie delves into the ethical challenges that arose for the scientists involved in the Manhattan Project, which required a profound understanding of quantum physics and intricate scientific principles.

The film's release has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from audiences worldwide, with many praising it as a "masterpiece."

However, Sam Altman, the CEO of Open AI, offered a different perspective. In a tweet, he expressed his disappointment, stating that he had hoped the movie would ignite a passion for physics among children, but it "really missed the mark on that."

Altman's tweet read, ''I was hoping that the Oppenheimer movie would inspire a generation of kids to be physicists but it really missed the mark on that. let's get that movie made!'' He went on to praise the movie 'Social Network' and said that it '' managed to do this for startup founders.''

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, concurred with Altman's sentiment and simply wrote, "Indeed."

While some shared similar views with Altman, many disagreed and instead used the opportunity to make jabs at AI, ChatGPT, and even the movie "Social Network."

One user commented on the latter film, saying, ''The social network is an unfortunately brilliant depiction of how innovative people can act in selfish, harmful ways and still get ahead.''

Another suggested, ''Generate a new alternative version of Oppenheimer that inspires the viewer to become a physicist. Change the script and scenes wen needed. Try to keep the plot close to the original as possible.''

A third user proposed ''Somebody should make a movie to inspire kids about the pitfalls of AI.''

Despite the varying opinions, the biopic has been met with critical acclaim. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, awarded the film an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5, praising its breathtaking visual grandeur, technical brilliance, emotional intimacy, and exploration of the boundaries of human determination and ambition.