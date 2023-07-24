 
Kate Middleton receives backlash over magazine cover

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Kate Middleton is receiving backlash after her latest appearance on the cover of a magazine.

While Kate Middleton may not have anything to do with the magazine's decision, her critics think Kensington Palace's communication team is behind it.

Commenting on the "Royal Life's cover, a user said, "I don't understand this rampant need to force her in people's faces 24/7, she is already liked. When Meghan did this, people got really tired and angry with her for the overkill. I just don't understand the "why?" with Catherine, what are they trying to achieve?"

Another said, Kensington Palace's communications strategy is backfiring."

Criticism against Kate and William has intensified since they became the Prince and Princess of Wales after the Queen's death.

The couple has been accused of trying to upstage King Charles and Queen Camilla.

