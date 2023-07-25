Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom paddle board together in the South of France

Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are making the most of their summer vacation with their 2½-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, by staying active.

The couple was recently spotted paddle boarding in the South of France on a sunny Sunday. Perry looked sporty in a blue wetsuit top, matching shorts, and a white hat, confidently balancing on her knees while gliding over the water.

This time, unlike their previous trip to Sardinia in 2016 when Bloom famously went paddle boarding in the nude, he opted for a fully clothed surf session. He sported an all-white ensemble and skillfully maneuvered an electric board.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's paddle boarding fun with daughter Daisy Dove

The incident in Sardinia, where Bloom's nude paddle boarding took the internet by storm, became a lighthearted topic of conversation. Perry humorously mentioned the incident during an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2020, “I’ve had lots of therapy about that.”

“He asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and I just like – you know, it was one of those things where it was like ‘Oh, nah,’” she shared.

Reflecting on the situation, Perry explained, “You know when you’re dating someone, sometimes it’s exciting to be like, ‘Oh, should we try and make out over here in this place?’ or what have you. And I was just not in the mood. I saved it for the boat!”

“It was so funny because I was, kind of, explaining Twitter to him and social media. I had been explaining to him for a few weeks and all of a sudden, he’s like number one trending on Twitter,” she continued.

Perry playfully teased that Bloom was probably trying to impress the onlookers on the shore with his daring escapade. Now, as they enjoy their current vacation in the South of France, they seem to be savoring more wholesome and clothed outdoor activities, creating beautiful memories as a family.