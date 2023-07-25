Britney Spears embraces new role as 'Auntie' to Lance Bass's twins

Lance Bass appears to have found a new babysitter in none other than Britney Spears. The 41-year-old pop star recently shared heartwarming photos on Twitter, showing her meeting Lance's adorable twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James, who are now 20 months old.

In her tweet, Spears expressed her joy, saying, "I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!" Clearly, the meeting was filled with happiness and affection.

The snapshots captured precious moments as Spears lovingly held one twin in each arm, beaming with delight. Lance Bass, along with his husband Michael Turchin, was also seen in the photos, taking care of the other twin. Additionally, Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, joined in the heartwarming family gathering.

It's worth noting that Lance Bass and his husband welcomed the twins into their lives in October 2021, with the help of a surrogate. But what makes this connection even more special is the discovery that Britney Spears and Lance Bass are actually distant relatives. They share a family connection as sixth cousins, once removed, adding an extra layer of significance to their newfound bond.

Overall, this unexpected familial tie and the heartwarming meeting between the pop icons and the twins have brought joy to their fans and followers, celebrating the beautiful moments that life has to offer.