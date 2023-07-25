Raven-Symoné admits she gets ‘visions’ like she did in ‘That’s So Raven’

Raven-Symoné seems to have a lot in common with her role that she portrayed in her Disney show, That’s So Raven, which shot her to fame.

During Sunday’s episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, the Disney alum, 37, shared that she has certain psychic abilities which are similar to her memorable role in the show.

“I believe in psychics, puns f---ing intended,” she told the host.

Symoné explained that while it’s not the actual ability to see visions from the future, she has gotten bouts of déjà vu where she feels as though she’s already lived the scene.

“I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension and I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird,’” she said.

“There will be a time when I’m walking and I’ll trip over nothing,” she added.

Talking about her belief about actually having the ability to see into the future, the actress admitted that she “truly believes” it.

“I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly,” she continued.

“I can walk into a room and it's reading energy and energy in the psychic plane, because it's not on a physical, material plane.”

Symoné played the beloved role of Raven Baxter, a teen who can see “visions” from the future, in That’s So Raven from 2003 to 2007.

The show was rebooted as Raven’s Home in 2017 where she experiences the visions and the trouble that may befall her son Booker, who also has the ability to see the future.