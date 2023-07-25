Molly-Mae Hague reveals how fiancée tricked her with proposal

Molly-Mae Hague reveals how fiancée, Tommy Fury tricked her with a marriage proposal

Molly-Mae Hague discussed how she was taken aback by her fiancee Tommy Fury’s elaborate proposal scheme. The boxer carried out the proposal in Ibiza, being aided by dozens of roses and her favourite singer who flew in to serenade her.

Molly-Mae has now revealed that he carried out a detailed scheme and set up a fake event to make sure she had no idea what was going on. She took to her Instagram to share a picture which was taken just before he proposed.

“Just before we were leaving for a 'brand event' we'd both been invited to... Fake invites, fake emails, notes in the hotel room from the brand, everyone playing along so unbelievably well... I've never known a surprise to be pulled off like this.”

She continued: “I was COMPLETELY and utterly fooled. It was only when we pulled up to the 'event and Tommy jumped out of the car and ran off and I was handed a letter that I realised all was not what it seemed.”





She added that she was completely surprised to see her seven-month-old baby Bambi there waiting with Tommy. “Getting ready with my perfect girl who we said goodbye to for the evening... little did I know she was on her way to meet us there.”

The media personality was left confused as Tommy ran off to get Bambi. “I walked down a very steep hill to find these two waiting for me... AND @thisisruthanne singing my favourite song.

He couldn't have made the moment any more perfect.

Flying my glam team over, my videographers, my favourite singer... I just can't get over it.”