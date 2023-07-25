'All My Children' star Pamela Blair passes away at 73

Actress Pamela Blair known for roles in All My Children and A Chorus Line has passed away aged 73.

Baayork Lee, Blair's co-star has confirmed the news of the sad demise of Pamela.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Baayork Lee said, "The original cast is devastated at another loss of our original cast member Pam Blair."

She added that Blair was ill for a while and had always kept herself in high spirits, adding, "May she rest in peace and dance among the stars with all of her ACL colleagues that have left us."

The actress' agent Dani Green said that Blair battled an unknown illness for a long time. Her doctors tried everything and did a lot of tests but were not able to identify the disease.

The official Twitter handle of the late original composer of A Chorus Line, Marvin Hamlisch, also posted a tribute to Blair.

Their post read, "We are saddened to hear that Pamela Blair, the original ‘Val’ in A Chorus Line, has passed away."

Blair began her career with a role in original Broadway productions in 1974. She has starred in several productions including All My Children, A Chorus Line, and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.