 
menu menu menu

'All My Children' star Pamela Blair passes away at 73

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

All My Children star Pamela Blair passes away at 73
'All My Children' star Pamela Blair passes away at 73

Actress Pamela Blair known for roles in All My Children and A Chorus Line has passed away aged 73.

Baayork Lee, Blair's co-star has confirmed the news of the sad demise of Pamela.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Baayork Lee said, "The original cast is devastated at another loss of our original cast member Pam Blair."

She added that Blair was ill for a while and had always kept herself in high spirits, adding, "May she rest in peace and dance among the stars with all of her ACL colleagues that have left us."

The actress' agent Dani Green said that Blair battled an unknown illness for a long time. Her doctors tried everything and did a lot of tests but were not able to identify the disease.

The official Twitter handle of the late original composer of A Chorus Line, Marvin Hamlisch, also posted a tribute to Blair.

Their post read, "We are saddened to hear that Pamela Blair, the original ‘Val’ in A Chorus Line, has passed away."

Blair began her career with a role in original Broadway productions in 1974. She has starred in several productions including All My Children, A Chorus Line, and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ trailer: Watch as not one, but two girls get possessed video

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ trailer: Watch as not one, but two girls get possessed

Kim Kardashian starts appeasing Kanye West's friend

Kim Kardashian starts appeasing Kanye West's friend

Matt Damon stuns fans with revelation about turning down James Cameron's 'Avatar'

Matt Damon stuns fans with revelation about turning down James Cameron's 'Avatar'
Meghan and Harry to move to new home in US

Meghan and Harry to move to new home in US
Fans of K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji send protest trucks to agency

Fans of K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji send protest trucks to agency
Kanye West under fire for dressing daughter 'North' in controversial clothing

Kanye West under fire for dressing daughter 'North' in controversial clothing
Sarah Ferguson sold lavish home Queen gifted to Eugenie and Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson sold lavish home Queen gifted to Eugenie and Beatrice

‘Doom At Your Service’ star Park Bo Young discusses new project

‘Doom At Your Service’ star Park Bo Young discusses new project
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro SPLIT after three years together!

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro SPLIT after three years together!