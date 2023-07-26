 
Meghan Markle name eliminated from Archie's birth certificate: Report

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Meghan Markle's name is reportedly missing from her son, Archie Harrison's birth certificate.

The Duchess of Sussex, who mothers the four-year-old with husband Prince Harry is not acknowledged on her son's certificate.

The document shows "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex" instead of "Rachel Meghan."

Lady Colin Campbell, who identified the change, said: "It is extraordinary and raises all kinds of questions about what the Sussexes were thinking."

However, Meghan's friend Omid Scobie also hinted the change "dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials".

Archie was born in 2019 to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in London. The young Prince moved to his parents in the UK in 2020.

