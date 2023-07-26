Prince Andrew comes under fire as court documents revel new shocking details

King Charles III's younger brother Prince Andrew has come under fire as the legal papers revealed new shocking details about the Duke's relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Court documents have suggested that disgraced financer Epstein arranged a meeting between the head of a major US bank and Prince Andrew at Buckingham Palace in 2013, seemingly rejecting the disgraced royal's claims.



The legal papers appear to allege Epstein arranged talks between Andrew and Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan three years after Duke claimed to have broken off their friendship.

At the dinner, the two men enjoyed performances by the Royal Philharmonic and the English National Ballet, sparking concerns over commercialisation of the Palace.



At the time Epstein was a registered sex offender and had served 15 months in jail for soliciting underage girls for sex, completing his house arrest in July 2010.

The new revelations have given birth to many new questions over the Duke's ties to Epstein.

The court filings were revealed as part of a case brought against Epstein by the government of the US Virgin Islands, where he maintained a private island.



The USVI alleges that JPMorgan ignored red flags about the financier and enabled his sex trafficking operation – allegations the bank denies.

"Epstein facilitated meetings between JPMorgan employees and Prince Andrew," claim the documents.

The file includes messages between Epstein and Andrew about meeting Jes Staley, the former boss of the bank, in April 2010.



The Palace, according to MailOnline, previously said that the dinner with Dimon in October 2013 was a chance for Andrew to ‘engage’ with international chief executives about what Britain has to offer. While, the bank said it had made charitable donations to the orchestra and ballet company.