Idris Elba gets honest about 'near-death' incident involving gun

The gun was aimed right at the face of Idris Elba

Idris Elba is known to play action-hero on big screens, but at one time, he was similarly in a tight spot, just like in movies, and what his move he explained here.

Stopping by on the Smartless podcast, the Ghost Rider 2 actor said, “I nearly lost my *** life, after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club.”

“A guy (was) whaling on his missus, screaming in her face, “I’ll **** kill you,” and so on. I come round, and I go, “Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?”

Th Luther star continued, “He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, “You talking about my girl?”'

Adding, “He thought I was trying to hit on her. I remember thinking, “Don’t play negotiations like that… Consequences, man.”

The 50-year-old also weighed in on his friendship with Prince Harry, adding they became friends after saying each other 'Yo' in nightclubs.

He revealed, “I was DJ-ing in all these clubs where Harry would show up, and he was like "Yo!" and I'm like "Yo!" And then, at one point, he was like, "Listen, man, I'm getting married." I was like, "Yo! That's amazing."

The British actor recalled, “He goes, "I want you to DJ."' Harry went on to make a request. 'I was like, "I don't do requests!"'

In May 2018, Elba performed as a DJ at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding reception at Frogmore House.