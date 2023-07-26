 
Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas celebrates special day amid Duke and Meghan Markle divorce rumours

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas celebrates special day amid Duke and Meghan Markle divorce rumours

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas is celebrating her third wedding anniversary with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley today amid the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle’s divorce rumours.

Cressida and Harry Wentworth-Stanley got married in July 2020 and share a son together.

Taking to Instagram, the British actress and model posted a hilarious photo with her husband to celebrate the big day.

She wrote, “3 years with you. Woo! Thank you for always making me laugh even when I don’t feel like it!”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Cressida on her wedding anniversary.

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Edo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Beatrice, also extended love to the couple.

Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry dated for two years from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.

