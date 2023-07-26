Prince George is seeing ‘weight’ of the crown: ‘Can’t choose his life or religion’

Experts have just analyzed Prince George’s birthday photograph, and have just pointed out the shocking meanings it carries.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser has referenced the changes that await Prince George.

Per their findings, “The thing about this image is not what it shows, but what it represents.”

This is because “for years, we the public were treated to annual doses of super-duper cutesy, oh-my-ovaries photos of George, from pudgy baby to rambunctious toddler to adorable little boy.”

Hence “it was cognitively impossible to quite comprehend that this little tyke all done up in Petit Bateau would one day be responsible for an institution older than pretty much every nation in the world, bar a few.”

“However, what is evident in this new George shot is that the boy is perilously on the cusp of tweendom – and what once seemed like a remote, so-far-down-the-track-notion is now becoming a painful and very real present reality,” she also noted before concluding.

“For one thing, the poor kid knows exactly what lies ahead for him,” after all.

So “the weight of what is to come and the abject lack of choice that George has over such fundamental parts of his life as his career, where he will live and his religion are just the beginning of the bad news.”

“Because what comes next for first King William V and then later King George VII is simple – a great, bloody slog. A great, bloody slog to keep the British crown a going concern and not just a chapter in history textbooks.”

Because of this “it was a hell of a lot easier to sell the rabble on a hereditary monarchy when they were busy tilling fields to eke out a few turnips and trying not to get the bubonic plague,” she also said before adding that the “arrival of modernity” stands to change it all.