 
menu menu menu

Margot Robbie wins fans hearts after speaking to a deaf fan in sign language: Watch

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Margot Robbie has recently won fans’ hearts online after interacting with hearing-impaired fan in sign language in a resurfaced video.

In the short clip, the Barbie star could be seen communicating non-verbally at the London premiere of Amsterdam last year.

The actress was delighted to meet her fan on the red carpet and was being handed a “cheat sheet with sign language phrases”.

The Hollywood beauty was seen saying, “For me?” before adding, “I know it!”

Margot then began speaking to her fan in sign alphabets, making her fan comfortable and happy.

Margot Robbie wins fans hearts after speaking to a deaf fan in sign language: Watch

Eventually, the clip has gone viral on social media with people gushing over The Wolf of Wall Street actress for her sweet gesture.

One took to Twitter and wrote, “Margot Robbie signing with a hearing-impaired fan is all the happiness we need today.”

Another remarked, “The gesture was even more of a reason to fall in love with Margot.”

“She actually did really well it’s very difficult,” appreciated one more fan

A third user added, “I love these videos. Cause ASL should DEFINITELY be taught in school way more often. When non deaf people are able to communicate with deaf people so many more stories, lessons and experiences can be taught and we get better as people. I KNEW the basics but forgot everything.”

Meanwhile, Margot can be currently seen in Barbie, garnering a lot of love from her fans around the globe.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s American dream is ‘burning away’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s American dream is ‘burning away’
Christina Aguilera shares beautiful memories from Selena Gomez 31st birthday event

Christina Aguilera shares beautiful memories from Selena Gomez 31st birthday event
Ice Cube reveals he didn’t get Covid vaccine and dubs it a ‘rush job’

Ice Cube reveals he didn’t get Covid vaccine and dubs it a ‘rush job’
Noel Gallagher branded an 'enemy of the people' by China

Noel Gallagher branded an 'enemy of the people' by China
Prince George carries an ‘unimaginable burden’

Prince George carries an ‘unimaginable burden’
Prince George is facing a popularity ‘arrest’

Prince George is facing a popularity ‘arrest’
Indiana Jones stunt performer lights up SAG Strike gathering with bold fire stunt

Indiana Jones stunt performer lights up SAG Strike gathering with bold fire stunt
‘Go, Barbie!’: BTS member Jimin thanks Ryan Gosling for gifting him Ken’s guitar

‘Go, Barbie!’: BTS member Jimin thanks Ryan Gosling for gifting him Ken’s guitar

Kevin Spacey not found guilty in London trial

Kevin Spacey not found guilty in London trial