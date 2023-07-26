Margot Robbie wins fans hearts after speaking to a deaf fan in sign language: Watch

Margot Robbie has recently won fans’ hearts online after interacting with hearing-impaired fan in sign language in a resurfaced video.



In the short clip, the Barbie star could be seen communicating non-verbally at the London premiere of Amsterdam last year.

The actress was delighted to meet her fan on the red carpet and was being handed a “cheat sheet with sign language phrases”.

The Hollywood beauty was seen saying, “For me?” before adding, “I know it!”

Margot then began speaking to her fan in sign alphabets, making her fan comfortable and happy.

Eventually, the clip has gone viral on social media with people gushing over The Wolf of Wall Street actress for her sweet gesture.

One took to Twitter and wrote, “Margot Robbie signing with a hearing-impaired fan is all the happiness we need today.”

Another remarked, “The gesture was even more of a reason to fall in love with Margot.”

“She actually did really well it’s very difficult,” appreciated one more fan

A third user added, “I love these videos. Cause ASL should DEFINITELY be taught in school way more often. When non deaf people are able to communicate with deaf people so many more stories, lessons and experiences can be taught and we get better as people. I KNEW the basics but forgot everything.”

Meanwhile, Margot can be currently seen in Barbie, garnering a lot of love from her fans around the globe.