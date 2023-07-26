Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza to star in classic play ‘Danny and the Deep Blue Sea’

Off-Broadway 'Danny and the Deep Blue Sea' will be Aubrey Plaza's stage debut

Later this year, Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza are set to star in an Off-Broadway production of John Patrick Shanley's play, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

The play, which originally premiered in 1984 featuring June Stein and a young John Turturro, has become a revered classic in regional theater and drama schools throughout the United States.

As the production is the Plaza’s first stage appearance, she is happy to be in the right hands. “Since this is my first time on the stage, I wanted to make sure I am in good hands and I know I will be with Chris,” she told Vulture via email.

“I think we’re both perfect for these roles and it feels like a good time to bring back this classic. I’m terrified to make my stage debut but that’s a good place to start. I’m excited too. I just want to act.”

The plot of the play revolves around two rough individuals - Danny, a working-class man who may have committed a murder, and Roberta, a single mother who resides with her parents. They meet by chance at a seedy bar and initially despise each other, but eventually, they form a profound bond.

Christopher Abbott, who has previously acted in stage productions such as the 2011 Broadway revival of John Guare's The House of Blue Leaves, is thrilled about the project without any reservations.

“I’ve always loved doing a live show, it’s just a different animal,” he said via email. “And because of the pandemic it’s been years since I’ve had an opportunity to do a play.”